As festivals return, artists hit the road - Dothan's Jeannie Maddox heading to Wetumpka

Artist Don Sawyer, who organized the Wetumpka Art Walk in 2020, said the event has been popular even with the pandemic. Initially people wore masks for the outdoor event, started as part of an effort to make a regional art center in Wetumpka, which was featured in the HGTV show “Home Town Takeover.”

Making a living is hard enough for artists, Sawyer said, because the public doesn’t always understand the value of a piece of art that may have taken hours and hours to complete and years of training for the artist to be able to work.

“It’s really hard to explain to a person what a piece of art is worth,” Sawyer said.

The pandemic has not been easy for artists, especially those not as established. Along with art festival cancellations, museums and galleries shut down for the most part. Even Piney Woods Art Festival in Enterprise, the longest-running art festival held locally, was canceled for both 2020 and 2021.

But as more people are vaccinated, more events are being held.

The Wiregrass Museum of Art’s popular gathering Art After Hours will return July 15 and will be held monthly rather than just quarterly.