As festivals return, artists hit the road - Dothan's Jeannie Maddox heading to Wetumpka

It’s been 14 months since Dothan artist Jeannie Maddox has been to an art festival.
As the COVID-19 pandemic stretched over a year, art shows and festival were canceled around the country. Before the pandemic, Maddox and her husband and manager, Sam Maddox, would travel to about 20 shows a year.
“Artists have ended up doing so much stuff online,” Jeannie Maddox said. “And we find that people call us almost every week.”
Maddox, renowned for her photo-realism art, may be best known for her Swimmers Series of works – realistic paintings of swimmers in water that start with Maddox photographing the subject. But, she also has other photo-realism works and does abstracts in cold wax.
While art festivals and shows have been a big part of her life as an artist, Maddox has a loyal following of customers who commission works. And clients find her through her website. A commissioned piece of an Italian fishing village, “Portofino,” kept her busy during the pandemic.
“I would go to Italy every day,” she said.
But Maddox will return to the world of art festivals on July 2 during the Wetumpka Art Walk, hosted by The Village Artists. The July 2 event, held from 4-8 p.m., will feature 23 artists – three from the Dothan area, including Maddox.
Artist Don Sawyer, who organized the Wetumpka Art Walk in 2020, said the event has been popular even with the pandemic. Initially people wore masks for the outdoor event, started as part of an effort to make a regional art center in Wetumpka, which was featured in the HGTV show “Home Town Takeover.”
Making a living is hard enough for artists, Sawyer said, because the public doesn’t always understand the value of a piece of art that may have taken hours and hours to complete and years of training for the artist to be able to work.
“It’s really hard to explain to a person what a piece of art is worth,” Sawyer said.
The pandemic has not been easy for artists, especially those not as established. Along with art festival cancellations, museums and galleries shut down for the most part. Even Piney Woods Art Festival in Enterprise, the longest-running art festival held locally, was canceled for both 2020 and 2021.
But as more people are vaccinated, more events are being held.
The Wiregrass Museum of Art’s popular gathering Art After Hours will return July 15 and will be held monthly rather than just quarterly.
The quarterly Art After Hours had become a way for the museum to open new exhibitions in January, April, July and October. But now visitors who can’t make it to the museum during work hours will have a chance each month to see art work on the third Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m.
The July 15 Art After Hours will feature live music from Tyler Brockett & CJ. The event is free for members and $5 for non-members.
At 75, Maddox is ready to cut back on the travel to art festivals, but along with the Wetumpka Art Walk, she’ll be going to the Great Gulfcoast Art Festival in Pensacola’s Seville Square this year.
“Meeting the people over the years, you have people you become lifelong friends with,” Maddox said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.