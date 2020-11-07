As interest sparks, DCS leadership considers options for new virtual school

Dothan City Schools may have a new virtual school next year as a survey revealed families would prefer a long-term online option.

Acting Superintendent Dennis Coe said around 10% of those families, representing about 800 students, said they’d want a virtual option for next year.

“We’re thinking of creating a separate school,” Coe said on Friday. “We’re thinking how we would effectively have a separate facility, teachers, counselors, principals, assistant principals -- the whole nine yards.”

Prior to the COVID pandemic, Dothan’s virtual program was growing, but had only about 37 students enrolled. However, with continued interest, the new program could have more students than many of the system’s elementary schools. Coe said current facilities are being assessed to see which could support a virtual school.

“My vision would be the parent who wanted their child to continue an education through virtual means, we could offer them a location where if they need to do hands-on lab activities, counseling, or teacher’s meetings, we would be able to provide them space and an opportunity to do that,” Coe said.

His comments about a virtual school coincided with a similar approach to finding a facility for a 9th grade academy due to parent’s concerns of overcrowding at Dothan Preparatory Academy, the city’s lone junior high school. Officials will likely be looking at the former Cloverdale Elementary School building, currently under-utilized, as a potential solution to both quandaries.

