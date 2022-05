Ashford officials and others broke ground at Ashford Industrial Park on U.S. 84 Wednesday morning for a second fire station.

Wiregrass Electric Cooperative and its wholesale power provider, PowerSouth Energy Cooperative, are each providing $300,000 from their revolving loan funds to help provide gap financing for the $800,000 project.

The station will be the department’s new headquarters and should be completed by about the end of the year.