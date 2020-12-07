Ashford high, elementary schools will close Tuesday for a week due to COVID-19 quarantines

Ashford High School and Ashford Elementary School will be closed for a week starting Tuesday due to a large number of teachers in quarantine.

Houston County Superintendent David Sewell said more than half of the teachers at the elementary school are being quarantined due to testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed to the virus. A similar trend is present at the high school campus, though Sewell declined to give exact figures.

“We’ve been having problems getting subs,” Sewell said. “We’re just overwhelmed by the number of teachers that are absent.”

Paper packets with assignments for students can be picked up Tuesday at each campus. Students and teachers will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Sewell said a large portion of teachers will come off of mandated quarantines before Tuesday, and shutting down the school will give staff plenty of time to sanitize the schools before they return.

