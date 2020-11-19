Ashford Lions Club pledges $5,000 to Ashford Rescue Squad

The Ashford Lions Club held a fundraiser this fall for the Ashford Rescue Squad and pledged a $5,000 donation.

“We challenged our local Ashford businesses and residents to make donations to help support our wonderful Rescue Squad, which is made up primarily by volunteers from the Ashford area as well as volunteers from our ACOM office here,” the club said in a news release.

The photo shows club officers presenting the check for $5,000 from the club, personal donation checks from four Lions members and their families, as well as checks from local Ashford businesses who responded to the challenge and made donations to the squad.

The businesses who gave donations include Joyce & Walter Baxley, Funshine Playschool, Dr. Scott Gamble, Key Tire, Home Oil Company and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The people in the photo are, left to right, Lions Club officers Secretary-Treasurer Fran McArthur, Vice-President Norbert Lohse, and President Bob Key; Jarrod Whitten, president of the Ashford Rescue Squad, Mayrene Granger, president of the Rescue Squad Board, and Rescue Squad Board member Tommy Watson.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.