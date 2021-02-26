Ashford man accused of stealing checks, fudging numbers to pay himself

Dothan police arrested an Ashford man accused of stealing checks written to other people and depositing them into his account.

Cody Wayne Douglas Haney, 26, is being charged with two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument and one count of identity theft.

On Jan. 2 and Jan. 4, Haney allegedly deposited fraudulent checks that victims made payable to a different parties. The first check was originally written for $15, but the amount was changed to $2,500 before it was deposited. The second check was originally written for $144 and was changed to $1,975 before being deposited into Haney’s bank accounts.

Officers served a warrant to Haney on Thursday and recovered a third check made payable to a business for $100. The check had been changed to make it payable to Haney for $1,050.

Haney was arrested with bonds totaling $30,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.