Ashford man faces forgery charges after officers find backpack of stolen identities

An Ashford man was arrested for several forgery-related crimes after officers find backpack of stolen identities.

Cody Wayne Douglas Haney, 26, is being charged with trafficking in stolen in identities, two counts of illegal possession/use of a credit or debit card, two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, and two counts of identity theft.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said officers initially came into contact with Haney on Feb. 25 while responding to a disorderly call at a local motel. Upon speaking to him, officers discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant and searched his backpack before taking him into custody.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They found multiple driver’s licenses, insurance cards, debit cards, and Medicare cards,” Owens said.

He also had several fraudulent checks in his possession. At the time, Haney was arrested on identity theft and forgery charges related to the checks. He was later released on bond while investigators tracked down the victims of the stolen identities. Haney was arrested on the new charges on Monday.

Owens said it is unclear how he came to be in possession of the stolen material or how he was using them, but the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

His bonds for new charges total $130,000. Haney is currently in the Houston County Jail.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.