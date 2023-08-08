JACKSON COUNTY, Florida — An Ashford man was injured Tuesday after the tanker truck he was driving crashed on a Jackson County highway.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling south on County Road 286 near Interstate 10, when at around 7:30 a.m., the driver failed to maintain his lane and lost control, causing the truck to run off the roadway on the east shoulder, and collide with several trees before overturning into a ditch.
Officials said the truck suffered significant damage, causing over 400 gallons of fuel to spill out onto the roadway.
The driver, identified as a 47-year-old Ashford man, suffered minor injuries in the crash.