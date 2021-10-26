Ashford man jailed after Dothan robbery spree

An Ashford man is behind bars after robbing two Dothan businesses and an attempted break-in of a motor vehicle on Monday.
Aaron Casey Hurtado, 25, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
The first incident occurred at a local restaurant in the 1800 block of East Main Street at around 3:24 p.m. when officers responded to a suspicious circumstance call. Once on scene, officers determined there had been an armed robbery of a business.
The suspect was described as a white male wearing a green shirt and blue jeans carrying a black handgun. He left the area in a black passenger car, possibly a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. No money was taken.
A short time later, the Dothan Communications Center received a call of an attempted break-in of a motor vehicle in the parking lot of north side Walmart. The suspect, who matched Hurtado’s description, was last seen leaving the Walmart parking lot. No property was reported missing.
At 4:46 pm, Dothan police officers were dispatched to a local liquor store in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle for another armed robbery of a business. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a blue hoodie, khaki cargo shorts, and leaving the scene in a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo heading south on Ross Clark Circle toward Hartford Highway.
About 10 minutes after the liquor store robbery, an alert patrol officer noticed a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 3300 block of South Oates Street with a white male in a blue hoodie going from the Monte Carlo to another vehicle. The officer detained the subject for investigation.
It was determined that the subject, Hurtado, had been involved in all three crimes. After obtaining a search warrant for both vehicles, investigators found a green shirt, black handgun, blue jeans, and liquor bottle in the vehicles that tied Hurtado to all three crimes.
On Tuesday morning, Hurtado was being held without bond as more charges are expected.
“The Dothan Police Department will vigorously pursue and arrest those responsible for violent crimes in the City of Dothan,” DPD stated in a press release.