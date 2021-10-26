Ashford man jailed after Dothan robbery spree

An Ashford man is behind bars after robbing two Dothan businesses and an attempted break-in of a motor vehicle on Monday.

Aaron Casey Hurtado, 25, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

The first incident occurred at a local restaurant in the 1800 block of East Main Street at around 3:24 p.m. when officers responded to a suspicious circumstance call. Once on scene, officers determined there had been an armed robbery of a business.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a green shirt and blue jeans carrying a black handgun. He left the area in a black passenger car, possibly a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. No money was taken.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A short time later, the Dothan Communications Center received a call of an attempted break-in of a motor vehicle in the parking lot of north side Walmart. The suspect, who matched Hurtado’s description, was last seen leaving the Walmart parking lot. No property was reported missing.