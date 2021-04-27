Ashford parents rallying for support to strengthen recreation programs

ASHFORD – Tracy Enfinger watched her sons grow up playing baseball at the Ashford Recreation Park and now wants her grandchildren to have the same opportunity.

This Thursday, Enfinger is calling for children and their families to come to the Ashford Senior Center at 6 p.m. to express concerns for the dwindling recreation programs in Ashford to the city council.

The “Stay and Play” movement comes from the extremely low participation rates for the rec baseball teams this year.

“We’ve had to put 11-year-olds on the 9- and 10-year-old team because there weren’t enough sign-ups,” Enfinger said. “Normally there are teams for each age, but this year there aren’t any older teams.”

Enfinger said there has been a lack of initiative from parents, the city council, and the rec director that has caused families to take their children to different programs outside of Ashford.

“The last director we had signed releases to let people take their children to play somewhere else,” Enfinger said. “The city council didn’t hold them accountable and just let it happen. We haven’t even had a rec board in over a year, although my son is currently trying to put one together.”