Ashford teacher honors Black Alabamians for Black History Month

As Patricia Freeman started the year switching from her position as a 3rd grade teacher to teaching Alabama History to fourth-graders at Ashford Elementary School, she was looking for new ideas and a fresh start.

With February being Black History Month, Freeman wanted to find a way to relate Alabama history so she could create an interactive way to celebrate and learn with her students.

“I started a little research on popular Alabamians and saw that there were a lot,” Freeman said. “I decided for Black History Month we would focus on famous black people born in Alabama. I would study them, write up a report and dress up as them to present to the class every day.”

Freeman’s students have been engaged with the project and now look forward to guessing who Freeman is wearing that day. Freeman said she hopes that through these lessons the students not only celebrate Black History Month, but learn that people don’t have to be far away to be successful or famous.

“I, along with my students, am having a great learning experience,” Freeman said. “I am learning right along with them because I am doing the research as well. Alabama has a lot of history that we don’t know about and this is helping to educate us.”