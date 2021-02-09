Ashford teacher honors Black Alabamians for Black History Month

As Patricia Freeman started the year switching from her position as a 3rd grade teacher to teaching Alabama History to fourth-graders at Ashford Elementary School, she was looking for new ideas and a fresh start.
With February being Black History Month, Freeman wanted to find a way to relate Alabama history so she could create an interactive way to celebrate and learn with her students.
“I started a little research on popular Alabamians and saw that there were a lot,” Freeman said. “I decided for Black History Month we would focus on famous black people born in Alabama. I would study them, write up a report and dress up as them to present to the class every day.”
Freeman’s students have been engaged with the project and now look forward to guessing who Freeman is wearing that day. Freeman said she hopes that through these lessons the students not only celebrate Black History Month, but learn that people don’t have to be far away to be successful or famous.
“I, along with my students, am having a great learning experience,” Freeman said. “I am learning right along with them because I am doing the research as well. Alabama has a lot of history that we don’t know about and this is helping to educate us.”
Freeman said so far her favorite has been Ruby Bridges.
“She paved the way for us to be integrated. She was such a brave little girl. Choosing her to start off Black History Month was personal to me,” Freeman said. “I can relate to her emotions of being the only black in an all-white school because I’m the only black teacher at my school. I think Ruby Bridges was my students’ favorite as well.”
Freeman said her students reacted emotionally when they discovered how Ruby Bridges and other black people were treated and told that they couldn’t go to school together.
“I just love seeing the excitement of my students as I represent a black American every day,” Freeman said. “I want my students to know that learning can be fun. I feel like my students will learn and remember more by doing these hands on projects. This has been one of the best things I have done as a teacher so far!”
Freeman plans to continue dressing up each day for the rest of month, as well as allowing her students to do their own presentations one day in class.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906.