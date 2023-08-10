JACKSON COUNTY, Florida — An Ashford woman was killed and three others were injured Wednesday following an early morning crash in Jackson County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 59-year-old Ashford woman was traveling south on State Route 273, when at around 6:20 a.m., the vehicle crossed the center line and sideswiped a sedan traveling north.

Officials said the pickup then collided head-on with another truck behind the sedan.

The Ashford woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the accident. The driver of the second pickup, a 49-year-old woman, and a 6-year-old passenger, both of Chipley, were critically injured. The driver of the sedan, a 57-year-old Chipley woman, suffered serious injuries.