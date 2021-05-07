 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
“Ask the Master Gardeners’ held at Lowe’s
0 comments

“Ask the Master Gardeners’ held at Lowe’s

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
“Ask the Master Gardeners’ held at Lowe’s
PHOTO TAKEN BY BERNIE FOSTER

Members of the Coffee County Master Gardener’s Association provided an educational clinic called "Ask the Master Gardeners" at Lowe’s in Enterprise on three Saturdays in April and one Saturday in May.

Master Gardeners were available each day to answer specific questions on topics regarding plants, lawn care, grasses, trees and shrubs, growing herbs, raised bed gardening and container gardening, to name a few.

Numerous education materials provided by the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, to include soil testing kits with instructions on how to submit the sample to Auburn, were distributed free of charge.

Over 400 individuals were assisted during the clinic. Members assisting were, from left, Jacque Hawkins, Ona Garwood, Brenda Evans, Maggie Sickler and CCMGA President Ed Speigner.

To inquire about future Alabama Master Gardener Training Classes to become a Master Gardener, contact the Extension office at 894-5597.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer Asks FDA For Full Approval Of COVID Vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert