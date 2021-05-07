“Ask the Master Gardeners’ held at Lowe’s

Members of the Coffee County Master Gardener’s Association provided an educational clinic called "Ask the Master Gardeners" at Lowe’s in Enterprise on three Saturdays in April and one Saturday in May.

Master Gardeners were available each day to answer specific questions on topics regarding plants, lawn care, grasses, trees and shrubs, growing herbs, raised bed gardening and container gardening, to name a few.

Numerous education materials provided by the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, to include soil testing kits with instructions on how to submit the sample to Auburn, were distributed free of charge.

Over 400 individuals were assisted during the clinic. Members assisting were, from left, Jacque Hawkins, Ona Garwood, Brenda Evans, Maggie Sickler and CCMGA President Ed Speigner.

To inquire about future Alabama Master Gardener Training Classes to become a Master Gardener, contact the Extension office at 894-5597.