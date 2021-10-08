At 100, remaining active had made a difference for local man

Maxwell Nelson had to work his way back up to his two-pound weights.
He visits the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church in Dothan regularly to exercise with other senior adults. But COVID-19 forced the center to temporarily close, and when it finally reopened, Nelson started back slowly, using only the one-pound weights.
At 100, Nelson has earned the right to take things a little slower.
He still drives himself short distances and goes about his life pretty independently, although his children keep a close eye on him.
Staying active – including the regular trips to exercise and dancing at the local VFW – is part of what Nelson attributes his longevity to. Also, it seems to run in his family. The youngest of 10 siblings, Nelson had a brother who lived to be 100 and a sister who lived to be 102. And Nelson believes good living helps.
“Honor my father, my mother that my days may be long above the earth the Lord giveth,” Nelson said. “Eat anything I wanted. …I think exercise has helped me more than anything else in these later years.”
Nelson is a father of three with seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. His first great-great-grandchild is due in December. He was married to his first wife, Inez, for 46 years before she died in 1994. He married his second wife – a friend from high school – when he was 69 years old. They were married 18 years before she died.
Despite those losses, Nelson has had a long, happy life.
Born Oct. 9, 1921, Nelson grew up in Covington County, near Andalusia. He grew up on a farm, and his father died when he was 15.
With a plow and mule, Nelson worked the farm until he decided he didn’t want to farm anymore. No jobs were available, so he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). A high school typing class led to his assignment as a forestry clerk in Baldwin County.
Eventually, Nelson went to work for a shipyard in Mobile.
Young and with a self-described “chip” on his shoulder, Nelson left the shipyard when he didn’t get a raise because he wouldn’t buy his boss whiskey. He joined the American Merchant Marines, the crews responsible for getting supplies to military vessels during World War II. He remembers waiting off the coast of Scotland before the Normandy invasion.
“My first ship was the S.S. Sweetwater,” Nelson said.
He sailed with the Merchant Marines up until two years after the war ended.
Nelson moved back to the Dothan area with the promise of a job, which fell through. He jumped from job to job until he took a job with Dothan Hosiery, where he remained 26 years. He started out working on a machine; then he went to supply and purchasing and then served as an office supervisor.
When Dothan Hosiery closed, Nelson went to work for a cotton mill, then the state and eventually at First Baptist Church, keeping the church’s old boiler system running. Once he retired from the church he would do odd jobs for other elderly church members – installing ceiling fans, cutting grass, etc.
“He’s definitely been a jack of all trades,” daughter Charlotte Nelson Branton said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.