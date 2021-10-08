At 100, remaining active has made a difference for local man

Maxwell Nelson had to work his way back up to his two-pound weights.

He visits the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church in Dothan regularly to exercise with other senior adults. But COVID-19 forced the center to temporarily close, and when it finally reopened, Nelson started back slowly, using only the one-pound weights.

At 100, Nelson has earned the right to take things a little slower.

He still drives himself short distances and goes about his life pretty independently, although his children keep a close eye on him.

Staying active – including the regular trips to exercise and dancing at the local VFW – is part of what Nelson attributes his longevity to. Also, it seems to run in his family. The youngest of 10 siblings, Nelson had a brother who lived to be 100 and a sister who lived to be 102. And Nelson believes good living helps.

“Honor my father, my mother that my days may be long above the earth the Lord giveth,” Nelson said. “Eat anything I wanted. …I think exercise has helped me more than anything else in these later years.”