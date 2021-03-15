 Skip to main content
ATO members take part in Walk Hard 2021
Brothers of ATO make their way down a highway in Alabama during the annual Walk Hard fundraiser.

 JOEY MEREDITH

More than 30 members of Troy University's Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity are walking nearly 130 miles from the Troy Campus to Panama City Beach, Fla., in support of wounded veterans.

Area students taking part include: Benjamin Tew of Headland, Bryant Hussey of Troy, John Curtis of Troy, Jonathon Meredith of Troy, Jonathan Strickland of Dothan, and Seth Elmore of Troy.

