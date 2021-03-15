ATO members take part in Walk Hard 2021

More than 30 members of Troy University's Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity are walking nearly 130 miles from the Troy Campus to Panama City Beach, Fla., in support of wounded veterans.
Area students taking part include: Benjamin Tew of Headland, Bryant Hussey of Troy, John Curtis of Troy, Jonathon Meredith of Troy, Jonathan Strickland of Dothan, and Seth Elmore of Troy.
