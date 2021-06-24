Attorney speaks at NARFE meeting in Enterprise

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Organization, welcomed guest speaker Bernard D. Nomberg, attorney at the Nomberg Law Firm in Birmingham, at its monthly Lunch Program recently at PoFolks Restaurant, Enterprise.
From left are Jimmy Parker, Enterprise NARFE legislative officer; Nomberg; and Frank Zerbinos, Enterprise NARFE president.
All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs scheduled at 11 a.m. normally every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant.
Jimmy Sailors
