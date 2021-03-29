 Skip to main content
ATV accident kills Red Level man
ATV accident kills Red Level man

Crime Scene Generic (copy)
Metro Creative

RED LEVEL – An ATV accident claimed the life of a Covington County man late Sunday after the vehicle overturned in a ditch.

Troy Dewayne Hall, 49, of Red Level, was operating a Honda ATV on the shoulder of the roadway on Maddox Road when he struck a ditch and overturned, according a report by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash occurred approximately four miles south of Red Level city limits.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division did not release any more information as they continue to investigate.

