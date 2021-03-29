ATV accident kills Red Level man

RED LEVEL – An ATV accident claimed the life of a Covington County man late Sunday after the vehicle overturned in a ditch.

Troy Dewayne Hall, 49, of Red Level, was operating a Honda ATV on the shoulder of the roadway on Maddox Road when he struck a ditch and overturned, according a report by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash occurred approximately four miles south of Red Level city limits.