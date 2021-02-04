Auburn University infectious disease experts explain COVID-19 vaccines, safety, herd immunity

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As with any vaccine, the potential exists for side effects or some kind of negative reaction. While there have been some reports of allergic or other types of reactions, most have been resolved within a day, with the most common being a sore arm or headache.

“We have not yet determined if there are pre-existing conditions that complicate it, but we are being cautious with patients with a history of vaccine or medication allergies,” said Bulloch. “Regardless, everyone is monitored for 15 minutes after the shot to make sure they do not have anaphylaxis or any other reactions.”

Bringing the vaccine to market was a monumental task, considering the period of time. While some may see the quick approval of the vaccine as concerning, it is actually the product of collaborative work and coordination between the government and pharmaceutical companies to remove many of the barriers typically in place to bring a drug to market.

“The safety and efficacy studies of the vaccines were not compromised in any way. When we make decisions in medicine, we always look at the risk verses benefit,” said Durham. “One common worry I hear from people is that they are worried there might be long-term side effects from the vaccine. While we cannot say with 100% certainty that there will not be, all of the current evidence points to the vaccines being extremely safe.”