 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AUSA chapter donates to Holiday Food Assistance Program
0 Comments

AUSA chapter donates to Holiday Food Assistance Program

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AUSA chapter donates to Holiday Food Assistance Program
SUBMITTED

A check for $3,000 was recently donated to the Fort Rucker Holiday Food Assistance Program from the Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA).

On hand for the check presentation were (front row from left) AUSA President Mark Jones, Army Emergency Relief Officer Jo Close, and AUSA Treasurer Mark Ivey. Back row, AUSA Executive Secretary Tanya Hatley, Vice President of Scholarships Mike Sutterfield, and AUSA Vice President of Enlisted and NCO Affairs Otis Smith.

The holiday food program provides military families with vouchers so they can purchase food for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds protest at COP26 as negotiations draw to a close

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert