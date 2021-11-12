AUSA chapter donates to Holiday Food Assistance Program

A check for $3,000 was recently donated to the Fort Rucker Holiday Food Assistance Program from the Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA).
On hand for the check presentation were (front row from left) AUSA President Mark Jones, Army Emergency Relief Officer Jo Close, and AUSA Treasurer Mark Ivey. Back row, AUSA Executive Secretary Tanya Hatley, Vice President of Scholarships Mike Sutterfield, and AUSA Vice President of Enlisted and NCO Affairs Otis Smith.
The holiday food program provides military families with vouchers so they can purchase food for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Jimmy Sailors
