AUSA chapter receives streamers from national headquarters

The Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) recently received 12 recognition streamers from the National AUSA headquarters.

Because of the support of our membership, the chapter was awarded the: Support of ROTC; Greatest Percent Increase in Membership 2021; Merit Chapter; Star Chapter; Family Program; Community Partner Support; Take the Hill; Professional Development; Department of the Army Civilian Support; Volunteer Development; Army History; and NCO & Soldier Programs Support.

Pictured with the national honors are (from left) Interim President Doug Wynn, Executive Secretary Tanya Hatley, Vice President of Enlisted and NCO Affairs Otis Smith, Vice President of Young Professional Heather Jones, Vice President of Membership Mike Schmitz, and Treasurer Mark Ivey.

