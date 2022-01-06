Author and former pro baseball player Lou Vickery to speak at Basketcase Café Tues.

Lou Vickery, former baseball player for the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees, will be at the Basketcase Café in Dothan on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to speak about his book titled “Alabama Creek Indians.”

Vickery, an Alabama native who also coached with the Cincinnati Reds, is an author of 12 books and host of UPTalk, a weekly TV show on BLU TV. He spent 15 years as a radio host of Lou in the Morning before he retired in 2017.

“Alabama Creek Indians,” which details their saga from the early 1500s to the present, is compiled of over two years of Vickery’s research which was inspired by his passion for his Native American heritage and includes first-person accounts, letters, government reports, and records surrounding the legend of what became known as the Alabama Creek Nation.

Vickery describes his book as being full of authenticity and deep and rich in illuminating information and practical facts about the history of the Creek Indians in Alabama.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dothan resident Sharman Ramsey is hosting the event.

“Lou has a very fascinating and interesting history,” Ramsey said. “I had the pleasure of meeting him, and I am happy to now introduce him to our local community.”