Back Home tree farm helps make Christmas traditions

COTTONWOOD – Sunny and Katie are the official greeters at Back Home Christmas Tree Farm.

The dogs make their rounds getting petted and accepting snacks from guests and generally keeping watch over Mary Johnson and her rows of Virginia pines and Leyland and Carolina Sapphire cypress trees.

Johnson has been selling live Christmas trees for 24 years – a business that her husband, David, wanted to start after he inherited family land.

Back Home Christmas Tree Farm has become a holiday tradition for Johnson’s regular customers.

“We planted our first trees, and it was four years before you could harvest anything,” Johnson said. “I think we sold 50 (the first year), but word got around and we’ve built up generations. We’ve got kids that were tiny and they’re now coming with their kids. So, it’s so much fun to see.”

David Johnson passed away in 2015 after battling multiple system atrophy, or MSA. Mary Johnson has been running the Christmas tree farm with help from her adult children and neighbors (including one who plays Santa Claus for her). Every year, Johnson said she hears of another Christmas tree farm that has closed, so she plans to keep going as long as she can.

“As long as God lets me,” she said. “… I enjoy the people – the people coming out and seeing how much the kids have grown.”

Back Home Christmas Tree Farm is one of the few farms remaining in the Wiregrass that grows Christmas trees. While sales are a seasonal business, the upkeep is year-round and labor intensive. The rows of planted trees are mowed three times a month – vertically and horizontally. The area around the base of each tree has to be trimmed with a weed eater. The trees have to be pruned twice a year and sprayed for insects.

Johnson used to do much of the work herself. As she’s gotten older, she has had to hire help.

Along with the seven acres of trees she grows on the farm, Johnson also sells Fraser firs – this year’s batch was driven from North Carolina by her oldest son, who lives in South Carolina.

Johnson does all she can on site to make sure the trees will last once they are sold, and she gives customers basic tips on caring for their live Christmas tree: Cut a little off the trunk bottom, place the tree in warm water to dissolve sap and encourage the tree to drink water, and don’t place the tree under an air vent.

Prices vary depending on the variety and height. Her shipment of Fraser firs cost $1,000 more than last year, so they are selling for $11 a foot while the others sell for $6 to $8 a foot. The tallest trees grown at Back Home are about 9 feet as Hurricane Michael in 2018 destroyed a lot of Johnson’s taller trees.

She also makes wreaths that sell for $25.

Business usually slows down after Dec. 20, but Johnson said different families have their own traditions and she has had customers as late as Christmas Eve.

Pulling into the Back Home Christmas Tree Farm at 1717 AC Womack Road, visitors are greeted by rows of what Johnson describes as Whoville trees. They’re short and fluffy and look unusually similar to a Hershey’s Kiss.

The trees – a mix of Leyland and Carolina Sapphire cypress – are cute but are actually the result of some overly-robust pruning by a crew Johnson hired a few seasons ago. Johnson has been slowly working to reshape the trees to where they look more like how the Christmas trees should look.

In the meantime, Johnson accepts the compliments from tree shoppers who love the whimsical appearance.

“People buy them and think they’re the cutest things, and I smile and say ‘thank you,’” Johnson said.