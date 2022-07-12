Back to school sales tax holiday begins Friday in Alabama

Beginning Friday, shoppers will get a break on the state’s 4% general sales tax as well as local sales tax rates collected by participating municipalities and counties. This is the 17th year Alabama has held its Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

Among Wiregrass communities, both Dothan and Enterprise are participating as are Ozark, Headland, Troy, Abbeville, Geneva, and Columbia. Smaller communities such as Cowarts, Malvern, Midland City, and Samson are also participating. Local counties will also be waiving sales tax during the weekend.

During the sales tax holiday weekend – which begins Friday morning and ends Sunday at midnight – the general sales tax will not be collected on specific items such as book bags, notebooks, paper, pens, pencils, art supplies, instructional materials and other school supplies. The tax holiday also covers clothing like belts, pants, socks, dresses, shirts, shoes, raincoats, diapers and other eligible items under $100 each. Computers, printers, software, and related supplies are also eligible if the sales price per item is $750 or less. Book purchases under $30 per book are also eligible.

A quick reference list of eligible items can be found at revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use/sales-tax. Click on the link for Sales Tax Holidays.

Students in the Wiregrass return to class in the first and second weeks of August depending on the school district.

The first day for students of Dothan City Schools and Houston County Schools is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henry County Schools, Geneva County Schools, and Geneva City Schools also begin classes on Aug. 9. Ozark City Schools begin the new school year the earliest with students returning on Thursday, Aug. 4, followed by Coffee County, Elba City, and Dale County Schools on Aug. 5. The first day of classes for students of Enterprise City Schools is Aug. 8 and Daleville City Schools will have students return on Aug. 10.

With higher prices on many consumer products and a national inflation rate near 9%, the Alabama Retail Association says the Back to School Tax Holiday gives parents a chance to save money on school supplies while also supporting local retailers.

“The sales tax holiday offers parents a way to save on back-to-school needs,” Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown said in a Tuesday news release. “Saving money for consumers while stimulating sales for stores is what this weekend is all about.”