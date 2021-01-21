Baker speaks to Luncheon Pilot Club

Bill Baker (right), vice president of the Government Services Division of Navigator International LLC, was a recent speaker at the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise.

Being retired military and involved in several of the local military clubs, Baker is deeply involved with the veteran's home that is scheduled to be built in Enterprise.

It has been estimated that by 2045 there will be 1,440 veterans needing a facility like the veteran's home. There are currently four veteran's homes in Alabama with a 705-bed capacity.

The city of Enterprise provided 108 acres for the construction of the veteran's home, which is scheduled to be completed by 2023 at a cost of $60 million. The home will have 10 wings, will house 175 veterans and will initially create 300 jobs.

Veterans housed in the current four facilities who are from this area and would like to be moved to Enterprise to be nearer their family members will be considered first as occupants. Citizens and clubs can now be stockpiling books, DVDs, puzzles, bingo prizes, art work and military memorabilia that can be donated to the home once it is completed.

Shown with Baker is LPCE President Debbie Godfrey. To find out how to join the Luncheon Pilot Club, contact Brandy Woodham at bwoodham@sanbuck.com.