Balancing the Rain - Wiregrass peanut growers deal with wet fields

HEADLAND - Growing season is in full swing for the Wiregrass area’s landmark crop – peanuts – even as unstable weather conditions, especially the recent heavy rains, continue to affect production.
This year’s peanut planting season got a late start due to heavy rains and a drastic switch to dry and windy conditions at the start of May, forcing many farmers to push six weeks of work into two weeks.
Luckily, most area farmers were able to finish their planting and move on to the next steps of tending to the growing crops.
However, today the biggest concern facing agribusiness experts is what seems to be an ongoing pattern of heavy and sporadic summer rains halting essential pesticide spraying, according to Kris Balkcom, an assistant professor with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
“Our work is always dependent on the weather,” Balkcom said. “It kept us out of the field early on, but since then we’ve had a relatively cool summer in my opinion. I think that’s helped the early crop and I’m hoping that carries on. The only thing now is all the rain we’ve been having. It’s been hard to get back into the fields to spray the herbicides and fungicides.”
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee, compared to 2020 this year is shaping up to be a much wetter peanut season.
Between May and July of 2020, the Dothan area recorded a total of 8.61 inches of rain compared 14.91 inches this year. The NWS reports that on average in July between 1991 and 2020, the area received around 5.95 inches of rain, and this year as of July 15 the area had already received 4.57 inches.
Balkcom said most area farmers have had to swap from using a crop duster or larger tractor sprayer to smaller equipment like ATVs to avoid oversaturating the fields and making them untenable.
“Whereas most of the time we use equipment that holds about 800 gallons of spray, right now most farmers are using smaller loads around 200 gallons, so the fields don’t get bogged down with all the rain,” Balkcom said. “We are working with the rain as best we can because it’s definitely more help than harm.”
Headland peanut farmer Curry Parker, who has been farming for 52 years, agrees, saying crops are always better off wet than dry even if it does cause some complications.
“We make do when we get rain,” Parker said. “I do think these crops need a little more sunshine so they can get the proper nutrition from the soil. Even if we continue to get heavy rain as long as we get a little sunshine in between to dry things up, I believe we will have a better than average crop this year.”
Parker said the next 50 to 60 days will be crucial for his 1,400 acres of peanuts, and he and his team have been working around the clock in the small breaks between the recent rains. His crop is normally sprayed by an agricultural pilot, but Parker said they are harder to come by this year since everyone seems to be playing catch-up.
“We don’t look at a clock when we are behind.” Parker said. “We’ve had a couple of days of sunshine this week and we’ve spent about 14 hours each day making sure the crops due for pesticides are getting sprayed. Our productivity isn’t really where it should be even working all day because we’ve got to keep the spraying light. We are spraying smaller loads so we don’t get bogged down.”
Balkcom said the weather issues are nothing out of the ordinary routines for Wiregrass farmers, and he believes most would say this season has been relatively calm. He said this weekend many peanut growers are in Panama City for one of the first production meetings held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“I know many of us are excited to be back together face-to-face,” Balkcom said. “We didn’t have any meetings throughout the winter so it’s a great opportunity to get back together and help educate the growers who may have missed out on some learning during the pandemic.”
According to Balkcom and Parker, this year’s crop is only a little behind schedule and should be ready for harvesting around mid-September.
