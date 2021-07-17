Balancing the Rain - Wiregrass peanut growers deal with wet fields

Between May and July of 2020, the Dothan area recorded a total of 8.61 inches of rain compared 14.91 inches this year. The NWS reports that on average in July between 1991 and 2020, the area received around 5.95 inches of rain, and this year as of July 15 the area had already received 4.57 inches.

Balkcom said most area farmers have had to swap from using a crop duster or larger tractor sprayer to smaller equipment like ATVs to avoid oversaturating the fields and making them untenable.

“Whereas most of the time we use equipment that holds about 800 gallons of spray, right now most farmers are using smaller loads around 200 gallons, so the fields don’t get bogged down with all the rain,” Balkcom said. “We are working with the rain as best we can because it’s definitely more help than harm.”

Headland peanut farmer Curry Parker, who has been farming for 52 years, agrees, saying crops are always better off wet than dry even if it does cause some complications.

“We make do when we get rain,” Parker said. “I do think these crops need a little more sunshine so they can get the proper nutrition from the soil. Even if we continue to get heavy rain as long as we get a little sunshine in between to dry things up, I believe we will have a better than average crop this year.”