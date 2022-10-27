Ballot transposed Houston County school board races; mistake fixed

A simple human error led to absentee ballots for the upcoming general election listing the wrong Houston County school board race.

But within 24 hours of the mistake’s discovery, the mistake was fixed online, and new ballots were printed. The 29 voters impacted have since been contacted, Houston County Circuit Clerk Carla Woodall said.

Woodall had to file a petition with the Circuit Court just to take the necessary steps to issue new ballots to the voters impacted. Of the 29 voters who had received absentee ballots with the mistake, Woodall said 19 had been filled out and returned to her office.

“Of those 19, three wanted to vote a corrected ballot,” Woodall said. “The other 16 said count what you’ve got and thanked us for the transparency. We had 10 whose ballots were still out. We spoiled their ballot they had originally received, and we re-issued them a ballot.”

The absentee ballots transposed the candidates for school board districts 4 and 6 – placing District 4 incumbent Marty Collins in District 6 and listing the District 6 incumbent Mark Kelley as the District 4 candidate. The school districts involve the southwest and northwest parts of Houston County, including the Rehobeth and Wicksburg areas.

Neither Collins nor Kelley, both Republicans, has party opposition.

The mistake was caught more than a week ago. While election officials cannot identify voters, Rehobeth resident George Trotter, a recent Republican primary candidate for the Houston County Commission, contacted local media after he noticed a discrepancy on his absentee ballot. Trotter said he was contacted by Woodall’s office with options to recast his ballot.

“I just want integrity,” Trotter said.

Houston County Probate Judge Patrick Davenport’s office oversees elections, while Woodall’s office manages absentee voting.

Davenport said as soon as the mistake was brought to his attention, his office contacted the Houston County Republican Party, which submitted the list of candidates for the Nov. 8 general election.

“After reviewing it, we found that the party certification had transposed two names for two candidates for the Houston County school board,” Davenport said Thursday. “Both of those candidates were unopposed; however, immediately I contacted both of those candidates, explained the circumstances and our remedy for them. They graciously understood.”

Multiple people review the ballot before printing, but nobody caught the mistake. Even the political parties review the ballots.

Five different ballot styles were impacted – there are 18 ballot styles in Houston County based on where a voter lives in the county and what state, circuit and local district races they are eligible to vote in.

“It does not impact the race at all, but we want accuracy, we want accurate numbers, we want to do everything right; so that’s what we did,” Woodall said. “We’re known for our elections. We’re known for running clean, good elections. As election officers, we’re bound by that, and so we made everything right.”