Baptist College of Florida holds Senior Honors Day, plans for graduation

On Monday, May 10, The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville held Senior Honors Day recognizing members of the Spring 2021 graduating class who achieved honor status and maintained a high Grade Point Average (GPA).

From the worship set performed by graduating senior and class president John Lukas Campbell to opening remarks, the entire service was filled with worship, praise, and thanksgiving for what the Lord has done in the lives of the 2021 graduates.

Unlike previous years, Senior Honors Day was held in the BCF Wellness Center located in the middle of the main campus. Activities included an inspirational time of praise and worship led by the seniors, recognition of those who had earned high GPA honors, the presentation of the senior class project, and a challenging message delivered by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen.

The final award of the day was the Presidential Excellence in Preaching Award presented by Kinchen. Each semester, seniors work diligently on preparing a message in their preaching classes with the possibility of being selected as the recipient of the preaching award and the chance to preach in Chapel before their peers and faculty.

Commended for his undeniable gift of preaching the Word of God, graduating senior Timothy Lanham was given the prestigious honor this semester.