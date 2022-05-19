Baptist College of Florida holds Spring Concert

The Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida went above spectacular in presenting the Spring Concert on May 10, in the historic R.G. Lee Chapel. An amazing collection of worship and seasonally themed arrangements were performed by the BCF College Singers, Jazz Band, and the Guitar Ensemble. The entire evening was breathtaking from the first song until the very last - the ageless rendition of Numbers 6:24-26, “The Lord Bless You and Keep You,” sung acapella with the BCF College Singers dispersed throughout the chapel.

BCF Professor Angela Glover was masterful on the piano and the Guitar Ensemble blended chords together with ease as they performed selections by Andrew Forrest and “Appalachian Rain” by Leo Welch. There was also a special guitar duet by prospective student Devin Turley and BCF Professor Jonathan Erp.

The BCF College Singers and Jazz Band were well rehearsed and it showed having recently returned from tour in Lake City, Ocala, Chipley, Miami, and Key West. Their excellent musical pieces included a special tribute to Ralph Carmichael, “The New 23rd” and the mesmerizing Easter story found in “Empty Now” by Joseph M. Martin. BCF Senior Riley Higgins and Alumnus Shonda Johnson were featured soloists for the evening accompanied by the College Singers and Jazz Band. An original composition written by BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis and performed by the Jazz Band added just the right touch to a delightful evening of music.

The Baptist College of Florida offers multiple degrees in music and worship leadership and during the Spring Concert the exceptional training and talent was evident. For more information on the music degrees or upcoming music events such as the summer music camp, call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.