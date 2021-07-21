Baptist College of Florida prepares to welcome students

Excitement is in the air as both new and returning students are expected to arrive on campus at the Baptist College of Florida in Graceville in just a few weeks.

New student orientation is scheduled for Aug. 12-13.

New students will begin orientation in the Deese Center with breakfast and registration, followed by an inspirational time of student led worship and welcome by Baptist College of Florida (BCF) President Thomas A. Kinchen in the R.G. Lee Chapel. Although the Lakeland Instructional Site students, online students, and graduate students receive a customized orientation, they are welcomed to attend orientation on the Graceville campus and enjoy a time of fellowship, information gathering and lunch with their academic advisors.

For first-time freshmen and even students transferring from other colleges, there may be a small amount of apprehension, but orientation provides a unique opportunity for making friends and exposing incoming students to campus life, registration procedures, institutional policies of attending BCF, as well as obtaining their ID card and vehicle pass.