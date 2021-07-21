Baptist College of Florida prepares to welcome students

Excitement is in the air as both new and returning students are expected to arrive on campus at the Baptist College of Florida in Graceville in just a few weeks.
New student orientation is scheduled for Aug. 12-13.
New students will begin orientation in the Deese Center with breakfast and registration, followed by an inspirational time of student led worship and welcome by Baptist College of Florida (BCF) President Thomas A. Kinchen in the R.G. Lee Chapel. Although the Lakeland Instructional Site students, online students, and graduate students receive a customized orientation, they are welcomed to attend orientation on the Graceville campus and enjoy a time of fellowship, information gathering and lunch with their academic advisors.
For first-time freshmen and even students transferring from other colleges, there may be a small amount of apprehension, but orientation provides a unique opportunity for making friends and exposing incoming students to campus life, registration procedures, institutional policies of attending BCF, as well as obtaining their ID card and vehicle pass.
This year, in addition to the formal instructions provided during orientation, there are several fun activities planned to welcome new students and acquaint them with the campus and staff. On Thursday after lunch, new students will enjoy a bus tour of the Graceville area provided by BCF Theology Division Chair Rich Elligson. It is important for new students to know where the resources are within the community to include doctor’s offices, pharmacist, post office, restaurants, and churches as well as how to get to the hospital, bowling lanes and beach. On Friday morning, BCF Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp will be sharing with new students the many opportunities for ministry and community involvement.
A local church “Meet and Greet” will be held on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. New and returning students are invited to meet with representatives from area churches that will providing information on their upcoming events. The activity offers new students the opportunity to gather material on all of the churches in the area and learn more about their worship styles and ministry opportunities.
Another activity designed to help new students become familiar with the campus is a version of the “Amazing Race” provided by the campus Resident Assistants (RAs).
To learn more about becoming a new student at BCF, call 800-328-2660, ext. 460, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu. The last day to register for fall classes is Aug. 22.