Barbour County man dies in Tuesday crash

CLAYTON - A single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon has claimed the life of a Barbour County man.

Morris Dywane Banks, 40, of Louisville was killed when his 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix left the roadway, struck a mile-marker post and then struck a tree. The wreck occurred around 1 p.m. Banks was driving south on State Road 51, near mile marker 46, about one mile south of the Clayton city limits.

Banks was driving over the posted speed limit, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

Troopers continue to investigate and no additional information was released.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.

