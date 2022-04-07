Barrentine named director of 4-East at Southeast Health

Southeast Health has named Whittni Barrentine director of 4-East, which serves primarily as the hospital's cardiology/telemetry unit.

Barrentine, who is from Wicksburg, was named interim director of 4-East in early March. She began her career at Southeast Health in 2013 as a nurse intern with her identical twin sister before they graduated from nursing school. Once she finished nursing school, Barrentine transitioned into a registered nurse position. Since then, she continued to advance professionally at the Medical Center. She progressed from floor nurse, to clinical supervisor, to nurse manager, to interim director, before accepting her current position as director of 4-East.

“Whittni is a great example of how a young nurse can move up within the organization,” said Melissa Owens, chief nursing officer at Southeast Health. “When we hire a nurse out of school, we aren’t hiring them just for a job. We want to provide them with all the support and training they need to have a successful career at Southeast Health.”

Barrentine received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Troy University. She earned her Master of Science degree in Nursing from Auburn University. When she is not taking care of patients, Barrentine enjoys spending time with her husband and their two children, which she calls the “lights of her life”.