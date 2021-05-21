Barry Moore visits Abbeville for town hall meeting

The second Veterans Affair bill passed is to help clean up the VA and its issues with IT and communication.

Moore also addressed immigration issues plaguing the border right now. He spoke about the process where he believes the cartel is charging people $10,000 to $20,000 to be taken across the border, or by smuggling in drugs.

“One thing I want to do legislatively is work on that,” Moore said. “We need to put some type of wire fee for money leaving America to Mexico right now. We can start recovering the revenue streams that are flowing south.”

Moore alleged it's projected there will be around two million people to cross the border by the end of the year.

“The immigration process should be fair and equitable,” Moore said. “We shouldn’t let these people on our southern border get ahead of those people who have been doing it right the whole time.”

Moore said he also worries about the multi-trillion dollar COVID relief act and how the money is being spent.

Henry County Probate Judge David Money said Henry County will be receiving $3.34 million, but he said the act is hard to understand. Money is concerned that local elected officials may not know how to correctly spend the money and end up facing consequences for it.