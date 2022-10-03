 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barry Moore's congressional aide arrested for insurance fraud

  • Updated
Sherry McCormick

 Geneva County Sheriff's Office

An aide to Alabama’s 2nd District U.S. Congressman Barry Moore was jailed Monday after a Geneva County grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud charges.

Sherry McCormick turned herself in at the Geneva County Jail Monday.

McCormick, who works as director of special constituent services and events in Moore’s Dothan office, has had prior legal entanglements, having been sentenced to eight months in federal prison after a 2018 conviction of health care fraud in Georgia. McCormick submitted almost $500,000 in fraudulent claims, AL.com reported from court records. She was required to pay $447,705.11 in restitution as part of her sentence at the rate of at least $200 a month.

AL.com reports that Moore’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the indictment or McCormick’s employment status. WFSA reported that a spokesperson stated the office believes the case is “simply a misunderstanding that will be made clear as this is resolved through the legal process.”

