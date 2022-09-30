Battle of Mogadishu remembered at Friday Rucker ceremony Friday

FORT RUCKER — A remembrance ceremony to honor fallen warriors was held at the Aviation Museum here Friday.

Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Perry Alliman was keynote speaker at the 29th Annual Battle of Mogadishu Remembrance Ceremony Friday. A retired Army aviator and combat wounded veteran, Alliman serves now as a missionary to the Fort Rucker military community with the Navigators, a 29-year-old international, interdenominational Christian ministry.

The ceremony was held to honor the 19 members of Task Force Rangers who died during Operation Gothic Serpent Oct. 3 and 4, 1993. Seventy-three American soldiers were also wounded during the battle in Mogadishu, Somalia between United States military and the forces of the Somali National Alliance.

Fort Rucker Chaplin Lt. Col. Peter Hofman gave an overview of the battle that was initiated as a raid with the mission of seizing two of the enemy’s high-ranking officers while they were attending a meeting in the middle of Mogadishu. The goal of the operation was achieved but the raid that was intended to last an hour turned into a 19-hour standoff and rescue operation extending into the next day.

During the battle, Somali forces shot down three American Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters during what came to be known as “Blackhawk Down.” Hofman said that as the number of armed Somalis increased into the thousands, the American Army Rangers heroically defended multiple crash sites as they were surrounded by armed militia in what Hofman described as “the most intense, sustained urban combat since the Vietnam War.”

In the aftermath of the battle, television news broadcasts showed the bodies of the dead American soldiers being dragged through the streets of Mogadishu by Somalis. The battle shifted American foreign policy and led to the eventual pullout of the United Nation’s mission in 1995.

“It’s a good thing that we remember our fallen comrades,” Alliman said that although he knew many of the aviators involved in “Blackhawk Down”, his personal experience in Somali took place about a week prior to the Battle of Mogadishu. He said he was watching the news accounts of the battle from his hospital bed in a military hospital in San Antonio, Texas, where he had been sent following being wounded in Somalia. “My prayer today is that my words will honor the fallen.