Baubles, blessings, and blabbers

I researched the word “baubles” the other day after coming across it in the book I was reading and found it defined as small, showy trinkets or decorations.

It’s often used to describe ornaments that adorn Christmas trees.

I began thinking about ornaments on my own tree and how they are different from last year.

This year, my son is 19 months old, so we’ve swapped the traditional ball ornaments that hang from branches with hooks for soft (and less-breakable) birds and snowmen that clip to limbs or hang with a small rope. I figured they were much safer, and less tantalizing for a toddler to want to throw around the house. They’re also much cuter and I’ve come to prefer the look of the few small ornaments.

Besides my ornaments, Christmas will be an entirely different experience for me this year because I have a toddler now, no longer a baby who needs the help of a pillow to stay upright or his parents to help him rip the wrapping paper off his presents. He’s already shown us he can manage perfectly fine on his own, so we’ve had to hide the presents in his dad’s closet until Santa arrives.