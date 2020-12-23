Baubles, blessings, and blabbers

I researched the word “baubles” the other day after coming across it in the book I was reading and found it defined as small, showy trinkets or decorations.
It’s often used to describe ornaments that adorn Christmas trees.
I began thinking about ornaments on my own tree and how they are different from last year.
This year, my son is 19 months old, so we’ve swapped the traditional ball ornaments that hang from branches with hooks for soft (and less-breakable) birds and snowmen that clip to limbs or hang with a small rope. I figured they were much safer, and less tantalizing for a toddler to want to throw around the house. They’re also much cuter and I’ve come to prefer the look of the few small ornaments.
Besides my ornaments, Christmas will be an entirely different experience for me this year because I have a toddler now, no longer a baby who needs the help of a pillow to stay upright or his parents to help him rip the wrapping paper off his presents. He’s already shown us he can manage perfectly fine on his own, so we’ve had to hide the presents in his dad’s closet until Santa arrives.
As I’ve been thinking about getting to share my favorite holiday with my little Liam and hearing him say “ooOOoh” to opening his new books and toys, I can’t help but think how this Christmas will be different for so many families this year for much more somber reasons.
There are people in our community dying every day from the deadly virus that has been ravaging our state and country more than ever in the week leading up to the joyous holiday.
I’ve talked to people who have lost their parents – in some cases, both parents at the same time. My heart hurts for them, and so many others who won’t have their parents, sisters, brothers, grandparents, or friends with them for the holidays.
In a pandemic that can only be compared with the 1918 H1N1 Influenza pandemic that is estimated to have killed 675,000 U.S. residents in a relatively short period of time, there are people mourning their losses this holiday season.
As hard as it is to grieve those losses, insensitive comments continue to spew from people who still claim COVID-19 is a “hoax” despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
For those people who seek to undermine the cause of those untimely deaths, it may be best to bite your tongue, particularly over these next few days. There are likely people around you – coworkers, friends, extended family – who have experienced such a loss, or had someone close to them recover after coming to the brink of death.
Being able to speak without a tube down your throat pushing oxygen into your lungs is a gift; use it with care.