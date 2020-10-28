Baxley selected as Pilot International Founders Fund Ambassador from Enterprise club

The members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise selected Jane Baxley (left) as their Pilot International Founders Fund Ambassador at a recent Pilot meeting.

Ms. Baxley was selected because of her involvement and promotion of the Pilot International Organization.

Debbie Godfrey (right), president of the Luncheon Pilot Club, made the presentation.

The Pilot International Founders Fund was established to support the community-based work of Pilot Clubs by helping to underwrite Club efforts to serve in the areas of Preparing Youth for Service, Encouraging Brain Safety & Health and Supporting those who Care for Others.

Through the Pilot International Founders Fund, Pilot International and its local Pilot Clubs are able to improve the lives of others through education, volunteerism, financial support and research.

Since its inception in 1977, the Pilot International Founders Fund has assisted local Pilot Clubs in their efforts to serve and meet the needs of others through an extensive grant program that has disbursed over $1,100,000.