BCF gathers for ‘See You at the Pole’

One of the core tenets and greatest privileges of the Christian faith is prayer. The opportunity to come before the Lord for personal and worldwide needs is celebrated in multiple nations on the fourth Wednesday in September during an event known as See You at the Pole.

This event began in 1990 with just ten students in Burleson, Texas, and has grown into a huge movement that has lasted more than thirty years. Students at The Baptist College of Florida had the pleasure of participating in SYATP at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 28.

The chilly Fall morning began with hot coffee, sweet pastries, and worshipful fellowship. BCM Coordinator Daniel Shenning led the event with soft acoustic guitar music as participants lifted their voices in praise. After a brief time of musical praise and worship, Residence Assistants (RAs) led prayer groups with major topics praying for schools, teachers, administrators, community leaders, churches, Hurricane Ian, and the nation.

Several people in each group had a note card with a prompt related to the prayer topics and according to Shenning, this allowed for a more specific and effective time of prayer. BCF Freshman Faith Harper shared, “It is really powerful when a group of young people get up early to talk to God. He hears us. And if you live in this community, know that we prayed for you.”

This year’s official theme was “Aflame” based on Romans 12:11-12 (NIRV), “Never let the fire in your heart go out… Keep it alive… Pray!” Faculty, students, and staff who attended this year’s SYATP event left with a new fire kindled in their hearts for our schools, our nation, the lost, and all of those in the path of the storm.

For more information on the See You at the Pole rally visit https://syatp.com/. For updates on other student life events at The Baptist College of Florida, call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.