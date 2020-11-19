BCF holds Seniors Honors Day, plans for graduation

On Nov. 16, The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville held Senior Honors Day recognizing members of the Fall 2020 graduating class who achieved honor status and maintained a high grade point average.

From the opening remarks by Class President Josh Richards to the worship set performed by graduating senior Asa Sellers, the entire service was filled with worship, praise, and thanksgiving for what the Lord has done in the lives of the 2020 graduates.

Unlike previous years, Senior Honors Day was held outside at “Grand Bobbie’s Pavilion” in Heritage Village. After the inspirational time of praise and worship, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen welcomed the faculty, staff, and students, and spent a few minutes encouraging graduates on their next step.

Kinchen presented honor stoles and highest GPA certificates to those students with academic achievements. A special certificate and preaching Bible was presented to the Presidential Excellence in Preaching Award Winner Aaron Crawford.

Members of the 2020 Fall class are busy finalizing their plans for life after graduation. On Dec. 4, 37 graduates will be walking across the stage outside at the Pavilion having completed all of their requirements for graduation.