BCF Hosts District Solo and Ensemble Festival

The Baptist College of Florida is honored to host the Florida Bandmasters Association District Solo & Ensemble Festival every year for area middle and high school students. This year on April 1, the festival featured between 100-150 students from grades 6-12 representing six surrounding counties from District 2. There were approximately 12-15 schools present that participated in this year's festival.

During the festival, students play their solo or ensemble pieces for one of the FBA certified adjudicators on-site for an evaluation of their performance. Students select their music from a state adopted list that is arranged according to the students grade level and the difficulty of the composition. The performances were scheduled every 10 minutes with the adjudicators providing a written and oral evaluation, as well as, an overall rating. The rating scale for student performances range from 1 to 5, with 1 being a superior rating.

The festival is always a high energy time on the BCF campus allowing staff and current BCF students to introduce visiting students to the campus and expose them to all of the music degree opportunities available. BCF offers an Associate of Arts in Music, Bachelor of Arts in Music, Bachelor of Music in Worship Leadership, Bachelor of Music Education, and Master of Arts in Music and Worship Leadership. The BCF Music Faculty were thrilled to have the performers on campus checking out the many degrees available at BCF.

For more information about the Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida, call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.