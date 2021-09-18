BCM hosts bake-off at The Baptist College of Florida

On Sept. 7, the Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM) at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, hosted the first campus wide bake-off contest.

The bake-off was held in the gazebo located in the center of the campus where contestants brought “sweet” dishes of all types to be entered into the competition. There were 10 dishes presented ranging from cookies, pies, and brownies. Some of the dishes were baked as a team effort (cooking partners) with a chance to be named the bake-off champion.

The desserts were judged based on appearance, taste, and overall presentation. The unbiased judges including two professors and one staff member, circled the table and tasted each dessert to determine which dish met all of the criteria to be considered the best.

According to BCM Director Daniel Shenning, “The bake-off was a complete success! We had a lot of fantastic desserts, but more importantly we had a lot of fun. We are thankful for all the contestants and judges that make fun events like this happen!”