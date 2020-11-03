Beasley wins Henry County superintendent race

ABBEVILLE - Republican candidate Lori Beasley came out on top in the Henry County Board of Education race in the general election on Tuesday.

Beasley, Henry County Schools’ director of federal programs and special education coordinator, held a strong lead against both of her competitors with 5,990 votes – a 65% majority with all precincts reporting.

Democratic candidate Darius McKay, Dothan City Schools central office employee and former Dothan Preparatory Academy principal, came in second with 2,626 votes. Dr. Dennis Brand, Henry County Schools’ career technical director, came in last with 587 votes.

Beasley will replace Superintendent Chris Padget, who did not seek reelection this term, in January.

Also in Henry County, incumbent Gregory Reynolds held a marginal lead with 846 votes - 52.7% of votes - against Tommy Jones' 759 votes for the contested county commission seat.

Provisional votes will be counted Wednesday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.