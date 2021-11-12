Beautiful fall weather forecast welcomes Peanut Festival Parade Saturday morning

Blue skies and cool fall temperatures will welcome thousands of spectators to downtown Dothan Saturday morning for the National Peanut Festival Parade that will again make its way down Main Street after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Nuttin’ But Fun in 2021” two-hour-plus parade begins at 9:30 a.m., according to the festival’s website. The always-popular repurposed cement truck will lead the parade as it paves the route with shelled peanuts as paradegoers of all ages armed with plastic bags and other containers scramble to pick up as many nuts as possible.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The parade, which is celebrating the festival’s 77th year, will showcase bands, floats, queens, military units, Shriners, equestrian units, area officials, dignitaries, emergency vehicles and more.

The weather forecast calls for sunny skies with temperatures in the 50s and a slight breeze at the start of the parade. As the parade moves along the route, the temperature is expected to reach the low 60s before the predicted coolest temperatures of the season move into the area with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s overnight, according to weather.com.

For those who cannot make it to the parade, it will be televised live on WTVY, channel 4.

Also on Saturday at the Peanut Festival fairgrounds on U.S. 231, gates will open at 10 a.m. and close at midnight. In addition to the midway rides and local concessions, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. the demolition derby will be held in the festival arena, and Trotline will perform on the festival stage at 8 p.m.