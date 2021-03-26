Benjamin Turner of Dothan graduates from Harding University

SEARCY, Arkansas – Benjamin Turner of Dothan is one of more than 300 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Fall 2020 during a closed ceremony on November 21, 2020.

Turner received a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in Arkansas.

The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors; more than 50 graduate and professional programs including master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees, graduate certificates and endorsements; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities including locations in Australasia, Peru, England, Greece, Italy and Zambia.

