Beverly Urech new Pilot Club member

Beverly Urech was recently initiated as the newest member of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise by the LPCE Membership Chair Carol Bass.
She was welcomed into the club and reminded that the name "Pilot" was inspired by the mighty riverboat pilots who represented leadership and guidance, that the Pilot principles are friendship and service; that the Pilot motto is "True Course Ever", and that the colors are green for life and vigor and gold for sincerity of purpose.
Shown in photo (from left) are Bass; Urech; Urech's sponsor Linda Peterson and LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore.
To learn more about becoming a member of this club, contact Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.