BHB Bash raising funds to promote mental health awareness, prevent suicide

Blayne Hardy Barfield was the essence of a graceful, young southern woman. Those who encountered her in life were met with sparkling eyes, an infectious smile and a caring demeanor. But behind this beautiful presence, Blayne struggled intensely with feelings and emotions she could not understand or share. Her struggles ultimately reached a level she could no longer battle, and this vibrant, much-loved 30 year-old ended her life. Sifting through a crushing brokenness, those who loved her most began a painful journey of reflection to try to understand Blayne’s death by suicide.

From Blayne’s Story, Blayne Hardy Barfield Foundation

Blayne’s husband, Justin Barfield, formed the BHB Foundation with the mission of helping reduce and prevent suicide while promoting mental health awareness.

The third annual BHB Bash on Saturday is a fundraiser for the organization. Money raised at the event and donations to the foundation are distributed to area nonprofit agencies.

Justin believes his wife possibly suffered postpartum depression after the birth of their daughter, and that morphed into a major depression. It was a struggle Blayne lost to suicide on March 12, 2015.

“Seeking help is often difficult for one suffering with a mental illness such as depression; and it is further compounded by the stigma that has been associated with mental disorders,” according to Pam Hardy, Blayne’s mother.

One of the agencies receiving monies from the fundraisers, Wiregrass Hope Group, provides counseling free of charge to the community.

“In our programs, we have a lot of pregnant females and we have people from young families,” said Amy Edge, the group’s executive director. “In our After-Baby Program, specifically, we work with them, screen them for postpartum depression.”

Young families can struggle for a lot of reasons, Edge said. The group’s licensed professional counselors can meet with family members and talk about the postpartum depression, and can refer the person to a physician for medical care or medicine if needed.

“We are trying to kind of comprehensively help the young family have the best mental health it can through our program,” Edge said.

Anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues can affect anyone.

“It crosses all socioeconomic lines, so it’s just not an under-resourced person who has postpartum depression,” Edge said. “Anyone can have post-partum depression and so it has impacts on obviously the female with postpartum depression and significant impacts on the family.”

It can lead to bonding issues with the child. “The child misses out on some important bonding oftentimes when you have postpartum depression,” Edge said.

It’s an issue mothers don’t have to face alone.

“We do have licensed counselors here and we have the support structure to support that mom as she’s walking through that journey,” Edge said.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, covering mental or behavioral health issues. This year’s BHB Bash will be held Saturday, May 7, from noon until 5 p.m. at The Plant, 308 N. St. Andrews St. in downtown Dothan.

Advance tickets are $20 for ages 15 and up with 14 and under free. Visit www.bhbfoundation.org or go to The Blayne Hardy Barfield Foundation bio page on Facebook or Instagram and click the eventbrite.com link. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $25.

The family friendly event features live music, food trucks, a silent auction, kids’ activities, fellowship and more. Bands include Wilkes and the Coles and The Josh Buckley Band.

