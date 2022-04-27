Big Mama Thornton remembered for her influence on music

There’s cool and then there was Big Mama Thornton.

Even when she couldn’t mask her poor health and she no longer looked like the robust Big Mama people knew, Thornton sat in a chair on a stage in 1984 and belted out “Rooster Blues” and “Ball and Chain.” A man’s suit hung on her frail frame, and she wore a large cowboy hat as she played her harmonica, a cigarette dangling between two fingers. The crowd loved her.

It’s a peek of Thornton still available thanks to YouTube.

“She’s everything for so many reasons,” blues artist Erica Brown said of Thornton’s influence. “One of the reasons is because that woman bucked convention at a time when it was not hip or cool to do so.”

This Saturday during the Wiregrass Blues Fest in Ozark, Big Mama Thornton will be one of the festival’s honorees. She’s been honored before by the Wiregrass Blues Society during the 2012 blues fest, but organizers felt the Ariton native was more than worthy of a second recognition. A mural in downtown Ozark also now pays tribute to Thornton along with other Dale County residents who influenced arts and music.

The Wiregrass Blues Fest will be held at the Dale County Ag-Plex, located at 202 Highway 123 in Ozark. Gates open at 3 p.m., and musical performances begin at 3:30 p.m. and go to about 11 p.m.

“Being such a foundational woman of blues but then with ‘Hound Dog’ and ‘Ball and Chain’ she effectively influenced two generations of rock ‘n’ roll,” Wiregrass Blues Fest organizer Jeneve Brooks said.

Thornton first recorded “Hound Dog” before Elvis Presley made it famous. Doja Cat even uses a sample from Thornton’s version for her song “Vegas,” which is part of the soundtrack for the upcoming Baz Luhrmann “Elvis” movie. Thornton wrote and recorded “Ball and Chain” before it became a hit for Janis Joplin. Blues artists Buddy Guy and Muddy Waters both played back-up for Thornton.

Yet Thornton is buried in an indigent grave with two other people who died the same year.

Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton died on July 25, 1984, in a Los Angeles boarding house. She was 57. The cause of her death has been described both as a heart attack and as a result of complications from heart and liver disease brought on by years of alcohol use. That same year, Thornton was inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame.

“She also sang in style that you knew where she was coming from every moment of every note,” Brown said. “She didn’t pull no punches, and when she sang like quietly and emotively she has an absolutely lovely voice.”

Thornton’s 1984 funeral was led by musician Johnny Otis with other artists paying tribute, according to the Encyclopedia of Alabama. The local blues society in California raised money to help cover funeral costs. She is buried in Inglewood Park Cemetery in Los Angeles – the grave marker includes her name between those of Cotelia Williams and Kenny V. Barton.

Brown – whose birth name is also Willie Mae – is working on a tribute CD of Thornton’s music, but in researching the blues singer, Brown became an advocate for Big Mama finally getting the respect she deserves.

“People like her inspire me on a level that makes me want to keep pushing through,” Brown said.

Brown wants Thornton exhumed and reburied in a single grave. There are several legal hurdles to overcome before that can happen especially since Thornton is buried with two other people. And then there is also the matter of paying for Thornton to moved and reburied. At the very least, Brown would like to have a new headstone created.

Brown has worked with the Wiregrass Blues Society on programs about Thornton and has met with Thornton’s remaining family in Ariton.

“She’s one of the architects of modern music as we know it,” Brown said. “Without Big Mama Thornton there would be no Elvis Presley the way we know him.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.