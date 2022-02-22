'Bikes for Mike' comes to Baptist College of Florida

GRACEVILLE — A Central Florida family has donated 22 new bikes for use by students on the campus of the Baptist College of Florida through an initiative called "Bikes for Mike."

The family of Mike Moran created the program in honor of Moran, a beloved husband, father, and friend who died in 2019 and left a legacy of providing bikes to those in need. The Moran family of Oviedo, Florida, learned of the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville after Mike Moran's son visited the area.

Mike Moran worked for Goodwill Industries and assisted many lower income families, according to a news release. His job was to find people employment, but he noticed there was another issue: many had no transportation, whether that was due to financial hardships or legal issues that resulted in losing their license. He began locating and giving away bikes to these families, for free, in order to allow them to work. He extended this ministry and provided bikes to strangers and any others he encountered in need.

Mike's wife, Sandi, and son, Tim, continue his work with family friends. They joined BCF students and staff on Feb. 14 in the BCF Wellness Center to put together the bikes and dedicated them to Lord to be used on the campus.

Moran's son, a lawyer, was in the Graceville area to meet with legal clients and heard about BCF. He reached out to BCF Financial Consultant and Business Professor Pete Chamberlain to see if “Bikes for Mike” would meet a need on the BCF campus.