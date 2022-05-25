Blankenship, Moore in runoff for Henry County sheriff

ABBEVILLE - Eric “E.B.” Blankenship is facing a Republican primary runoff against Joshua Moore in the Henry County sheriff’s race following Tuesday's primary election.

According to unofficial election results posted on the Alabama Secretary of State website, Blankenship got 1,868 votes, Moore got 992 votes, and Jay Henry got 917 votes. Blankenship drew 49.46 percent of the vote, barely missing a win in the primary.

Just more than 34 percent of Henry County’s registered voters turned out for Tuesday’s primaries. Of the county’s 13,949 registered voters, 4,823 cast votes.

In the Republican primary for County Commission District 2, John Ralph Saunders is in a runoff against Jason Burke. Saunders got 449 votes, Burke got 330 votes, and Gerald McKissack got 239 votes.

Jason Hudspeth defeated Jay W. Calhoun 463-305 in the Republican County Commission District 3 primary.

In the Democratic primary for Henry County Commission District 4, Henry “Dick” Grimsley defeated Steven Stanford 284-59.

In the Democratic primary for Henry County District 4 school board member Mary Wiggins defeated Clifton McKay 228-122. In the Democratic primary for the District 4 school board race, Emanuel Davis defeated Rickey Allen 210-173.

The Sunday alcohol sales referendum that will allow the sale of alcoholic beverages by retail licensees for off-premises consumption outside the corporate limits of any municipality and within the unincorporated areas of Henry County on Sundays after 2 p.m. passed 2,717-1,877.

In local primaries involving more than one county, Seth Brooks led Chris Richardson and Holly Sawyer in the 20th Judicial Circuit Court Place 4 judge’s Republican primary in Henry County. Richardson drew 1,616 votes, Richardson drew 1,272 and Sawyer drew 686 votes.

In the Republican 20th Judicial Circuit district attorney primary, Russ Goodman led Patrick B. “Pat” Jones III 2,148-1,368 in Henry County.

In the Democratic State Senate District 28 primary, Billy Beasley led Frank “Chris” Lee 639-277 in Henry County.

In the Republican state school board District 2 primary, Tracie West led Alex Balkcum 1,961-1,021 in Henry County.

