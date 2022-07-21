Bluegrass group films music video at historic Dupree School to highlight preservation project

Popular bluegrass band, The Byrd Family, recently conducted a music video project on the grounds of historic Dupree School located in Ashford. The purpose of the video is to bring awareness to the preservation project that is currently underway to save this rare place of Americana.

Holly Byrd, mother and manager of the group who also plays bass, said “We are honored to be a part of this prestigious project. We absolutely love the story of one room schoolhouses and want to do all that we can to save Dupree School.”

The Byrd Family videos will also be included in a soon-to-be-produced larger film documentary that tells the story of historic Dupree School. The film will include stories from the few surviving students.

Recently listed as a Place in Peril by the Alabama Historic Commission, Dupree School has been noted as “One of America’s last remaining one room schoolhouses, still standing on its original site.” The one-acre plot was sold to honorable Alabama educator Simon B. Harper in 1904 with the documented purpose of always being used for a schoolhouse.

Last year work began by a group called Friends of Dupree School to not only preserve the landmark, but also restore life to its mission by developing a cultural center. Notable leaders are joining this effort.

The involvement of The Byrd Family represents another initiative of the preservation project - to return the historic school to its other former hallmark of being a bluegrass music hall. The band is also performing in the Dupree School Bluegrass Music Festival slated for this spring.